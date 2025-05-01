South Africa

Alleged illegal immigrants from Ethiopia taken in for processing in Sandton

The 44 males are aged between 15 and 22 and it is alleged they were trafficked and held in a house against their will.

01 May 2025 - 19:10 By Kim Swartz
Police discovered 44 males who were locked in backrooms at the main house.
Image: Supplied

Forty-four alleged illegal immigrants from Ethiopia were found after a complaint of people screaming in a house in Parkmore, Sandton, on Thursday. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the immigrants are being processed at the department of home affairs and preliminary investigations revealed that they are males aged between 15 and 22. 

“It is reported that private security officers who were conducting routine patrols in the area received a complaint about people who were screaming and making a noise at one of the houses in Parkmore,” said Masondo.

It is alleged that they were kept against their will at the house.
Image: Supplied.

“The complaint was then escalated to the local police station and police proceeded to the scene. At the scene, police discovered 44 males who were locked in the back rooms of the main house. 

He added that it is alleged they were being kept against their will and there is a possibility that they were trafficked into the country.

“An investigation is under way to establish how they came to the country and ended up being locked inside the house,” said Masondo. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Judgment in human trafficking case set for next year

Judgment in the drawn-out trial of seven Chinese citizens charged with human trafficking and child labour in the Johannesburg high court has been set ...
News
5 months ago

Human trafficking victims rescued in Edenvale

The Johannesburg metro police department rescued 27 illegal immigrants who were kept in a house in Edenvale on Saturday.
News
1 year ago

'Slap on the wrist' for Pakistani nationals who harboured illegal immigrants in Mpumalanga

The Nelspruit regional court on Tuesday sentenced two Pakistanis who pleaded guilty to harbouring illegal immigrants.
News
1 year ago
