South Africa

Handbag and other items found in constables' car after it is pulled out of Hennops River

01 May 2025 - 19:10
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Police divers retrieve a vehicle from the Hennops River along the N1 North.
Image: Antonio Muchave

A white handbag, an identity document, a vehicle service book and keys.

These are some of the items police officers found inside the wrecked white VW Polo that three Free State constables were travelling in to Limpopo when they went missing last week.

The car was retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion just after 2pm on Thursday, more than two hours after it was located.

This is just a few days after rescuers found the bodies of constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 24, and Keamogetswe Buys, 30, in the river.

A heavy-duty tow truck lifted the vehicle out of the river.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi are at the scene.

Police confirm bodies in Hennops River as those of missing officers

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed on Tuesday that three of the five bodies retrieved in the Hennops River were those of ...
2 days ago

Police retrieve car three missing constables were travelling in

Police have confirmed a car pulled out of the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, on Thursday is the one three missing police officers whose bodies ...
11 hours ago

Missing police case leads investigators to search at Hennops River

Police have confirmed investigations into the three constables who went missing last week led them to the Hennops River in Centurion along the N1.
2 days ago

Fifth body found at Hennops River as police continue to investigate case of missing constables

Police have confirmed they have discovered a fifth body at the Hennops River along the N1 in Centurion as they continue their investigation into ...
2 days ago
