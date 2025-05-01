Joburg to host international farmers' conference

Johannesburg is set to host the world’s largest agricultural conference, the World Union of Wholesale Markets [WUWM].
The Johannesburg market is home to the biggest produce market on the African continent, boasting more than R10m in annual turnover. It has been chosen as the host for the conference which will draw industry leaders, policymakers and innovators from more than 200 member countries.
This is the third international event set to take place in the city this year, after the U20 and G20 conferences — an achievement mayor Dada Morero believes is an opportunity for the city to make its mark on the global stage.
“This is not only a privilege but a clear demonstration of Johannesburg’s readiness to lead, to connect, and to drive a transformative economic agenda. Our role as a city is to create an enabling environment where economic activity thrives — from street-level entrepreneurship to large-scale international trade. Through entities like the Joburg market, we facilitate the daily exchange of goods that feed millions and fuel thousands of jobs.”
The mayor said this move is a deliberate part of the city’s growth and development strategy.
“These events place Johannesburg at the centre of global dialogue and unlock partnerships that strengthen their infrastructure, their capacity, and global competitiveness. It is our unwavering belief that through collaboration and markets, we can build an Africa that feeds itself, empowers its people and competes with the best in the world,” he said.
Economic development MMC Nomoya Mnisi, who presides over Joburg market as an entity, said she hopes the market’s selection as the host will highlight its capabilities and contributions to agricultural trade while facilitating networking with key stakeholders in the global agricultural sector.
“This platform now becomes a launch pad for new ideas, partnerships, and growth models that can benefit both emerging and established economies. It stands at the confluence of opportunity and transformation. Africa is home to over 60% of the world’s arable land, and yet we continue to confront deep-seated challenges in food security, market access, infrastructure and equitable trade. WUWM Joburg 2025 provides a global platform to collectively address these gaps, showcase our innovations and chart a unified course forward.”
Calling it more than a conference, Mnisi described it as a call to action.
“This is rallying point for those who dare to transform food systems not just for profit, but for people and the planet. Agriculture is the backbone of many African economies — a sector that feeds millions, provides jobs to most of our rural population and sustains livelihoods across generations. But the agriculture of tomorrow must be bold, resilient and inclusive.”
The MMC gave a marching line to global stakeholders, urging them to align on data-driven practices, climate-responsive infrastructure, and technology that brings the farmer closer to the consumer.
“Through this conference, we reaffirm our commitment to revitalising the wholesale market system as a powerful enabler of economic growth, food system resilience and environmental sustainability,” she says.
The conference will take place from May 14-16 at the Sandton Convention Centre.
TimesLIVE
Joburg to host international farmers' conference
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Johannesburg is set to host the world’s largest agricultural conference, the World Union of Wholesale Markets [WUWM].
The Johannesburg market is home to the biggest produce market on the African continent, boasting more than R10m in annual turnover. It has been chosen as the host for the conference which will draw industry leaders, policymakers and innovators from more than 200 member countries.
This is the third international event set to take place in the city this year, after the U20 and G20 conferences — an achievement mayor Dada Morero believes is an opportunity for the city to make its mark on the global stage.
“This is not only a privilege but a clear demonstration of Johannesburg’s readiness to lead, to connect, and to drive a transformative economic agenda. Our role as a city is to create an enabling environment where economic activity thrives — from street-level entrepreneurship to large-scale international trade. Through entities like the Joburg market, we facilitate the daily exchange of goods that feed millions and fuel thousands of jobs.”
The mayor said this move is a deliberate part of the city’s growth and development strategy.
“These events place Johannesburg at the centre of global dialogue and unlock partnerships that strengthen their infrastructure, their capacity, and global competitiveness. It is our unwavering belief that through collaboration and markets, we can build an Africa that feeds itself, empowers its people and competes with the best in the world,” he said.
Economic development MMC Nomoya Mnisi, who presides over Joburg market as an entity, said she hopes the market’s selection as the host will highlight its capabilities and contributions to agricultural trade while facilitating networking with key stakeholders in the global agricultural sector.
“This platform now becomes a launch pad for new ideas, partnerships, and growth models that can benefit both emerging and established economies. It stands at the confluence of opportunity and transformation. Africa is home to over 60% of the world’s arable land, and yet we continue to confront deep-seated challenges in food security, market access, infrastructure and equitable trade. WUWM Joburg 2025 provides a global platform to collectively address these gaps, showcase our innovations and chart a unified course forward.”
Calling it more than a conference, Mnisi described it as a call to action.
“This is rallying point for those who dare to transform food systems not just for profit, but for people and the planet. Agriculture is the backbone of many African economies — a sector that feeds millions, provides jobs to most of our rural population and sustains livelihoods across generations. But the agriculture of tomorrow must be bold, resilient and inclusive.”
The MMC gave a marching line to global stakeholders, urging them to align on data-driven practices, climate-responsive infrastructure, and technology that brings the farmer closer to the consumer.
“Through this conference, we reaffirm our commitment to revitalising the wholesale market system as a powerful enabler of economic growth, food system resilience and environmental sustainability,” she says.
The conference will take place from May 14-16 at the Sandton Convention Centre.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Food security demands more focus on agricultural priorities
NADIA MICHAEL & NATASHA MICHAEL | Proudly SA an economic signal we can’t afford to ignore
100 trees to be planted in Diepsloot park for international day of forests
Morocco expects grains harvest up by 41% to 4.4-million tons in 2025
How this Limpopo NGO prepared itself for Trump funding cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos