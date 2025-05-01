Police have confirmed a car pulled out of the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, on Thursday is the one three missing police officers whose bodies were found earlier this week had been travelling in.
Police retrieve car three missing constables were travelling in
Police have confirmed a car pulled out of the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, on Thursday is the one three missing police officers whose bodies were found earlier this week had been travelling in.
Brig Athlenda Mathe, who is at the scene, said the wrecked vehicle is the VW Polo constables Linda Cebekhulu, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 24 and Keamogetswe Buys, 30, were travelling in from Bloemfontein to Limpopo on Wednesday last week when they disappeared.
Their bodies were retrieved from the river earlier this week, and their families have identified them.
