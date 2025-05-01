South Africa

South African troops leave DRC in line with Sadc directive

01 May 2025 - 17:07
SANDF has commenced the phased withdrawal of its personnel and equipment from the eastern DRC. File Photo
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed on Thursday its troops had already started leaving the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). 

The SANDF said in a statement on Thursday it had commenced the phased withdrawal of its personnel and equipment from the eastern DRC on Tuesday, as part of SAMIDRC.

“The withdrawal is informed by the directive issued by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government meeting held virtually on March 13,” said SANDF Rear Admiral Prince Tshabalala.

He said the summit, along with subsequent meetings of Sadc ministers of defence and the chiefs of defence forces of the SAMIDRC troop contributing countries , endorsed the SAMIDRC withdrawal plan via road through Rwanda and Tanzania.

On Tuesday, Business Day reported that soldiers from Malawi, Tanzania and South Africa were withdrawing from bases in Goma and Sake with all equipment.

Tshabalala said a reconnaissance mission, which included representatives from Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and the Sadc secretariat was conducted from April 14 to 19 to assess and confirm the withdrawal route from Goma through Rwanda to Chato in Tanzania towards the respective TCC home countries.

“The team’s findings informed the finalisation of the withdrawal plan. This plan will ensure the safe and efficient return of personnel and assets.

“The withdrawal will take place in phases and the SANDF will provide regular updates to the public regarding the safe return of our soldiers to South Africa,” he said. 

TimesLIVE 

