South Africa

Vehicle parts found as police continue search for vehicle after bodies of three missing cops found

01 May 2025 - 11:01
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Experts are trying to establish if vehicle parts are linked to the VW Polo that the three police officers were travelling in.
Experts are trying to establish if vehicle parts are linked to the VW Polo that the three police officers were travelling in.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Experts are trying to establish if vehicle parts found in the Hennops River are linked to the VW Polo driven by three police officers whose bodies were found in Centurion earlier this week. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed on Wednesday that vehicle parts, including front and rear bumpers, were found by search and rescue teams. 

She said all three families had been notified of the latest development. She said experts were trying to establish if these vehicle parts were linked to the VW Polo that the three police officers were travelling in.

The bodies of the three officers, constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Keamogetswe Buys, 30, and Boipelo Senoge, 20, were retrieved on Tuesday.

The trio were last seen on April 23 at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1. Their bodies were found with two other bodies, including that of an admin clerk attached to the Lyttelton police station.

A police reflector jacket belonging to one of the deceased police officers has also been found. SAPS divers, City of Tshwane divers and EMS, SAPS special task force (STF) divers, Search and Rescue South Africa, have located a metal object that they suspect may be the missing vehicle,” Mathe said.

She said this metal object was found by divers 4km from the N1. “There is no confirmation as yet that this metal object is covered by debris.” 

SAPS crime intelligence, the cybercrime unit, detectives, Lyttleton Community Police Forum (CPF) and private security groups were also taking part in the operation. 

On Thursday morning, police were clearing debris at the river as they continued a search for the missing vehicle. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Missing police case leads investigators to search at Hennops River

Police have confirmed investigations into the three constables who went missing last week led them to the Hennops River in Centurion along the N1.
News
2 days ago

Police confirm bodies in Hennops River as those of missing officers

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed on Tuesday that three of the five bodies retrieved in the Hennops River were those of ...
News
1 day ago

Fifth body found at Hennops River as police continue to investigate case of missing constables

Police have confirmed they have discovered a fifth body at the Hennops River along the N1 in Centurion as they continue their investigation into ...
News
2 days ago

EFF demands transparency in investigation into deaths of three cops

The EFF has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the deaths of three police officers whose bodies were found in the Hennops River ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Police confirm bodies in Hennops River as those of missing officers South Africa
  2. Private accommodation providers worry over NSFAS nonpayment South Africa
  3. Family devastated by hit on former taxi association chair Graham Shelembe South Africa
  4. Cleaning the nation, yet struggling to eat: domestic workers buckle under ... South Africa
  5. Fifth body found at Hennops River as police continue to investigate case of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Renault Duster media launch
South Africa vs Tanzania - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS