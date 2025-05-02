South Africa

‘Deregister schools employing undocumented foreign nationals,’ education activist urges parliament

02 May 2025 - 11:06 By Gugulethu Mashinini
Education activist Hendrick Makaneta says the department of basic education should deregister independent schools that employ undocumented foreign teachers, calling it a threat to the integrity of the education system.
Image: 123RF/stockbroker

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has asked the portfolio committee on basic education to hold independent schools employing foreign nationals without proper documentation accountable. .

“It is unacceptable that some schools disregard the law and prioritise convenience over compliance,” said Makaneta.

“Employing teachers without proper work permits undermines the qualifications and expertise of educators. Moreover, it potentially denies opportunities to qualified South African citizens.”

Makaneta emphasised that the education sector must adhere to regulations designed to ensure quality and accountability.

“Schools flouting the rules compromise the learning environment and jeopardise students' futures.” .

He said deregistration is a necessary measure to ensure compliance with labour laws and regulations.

“Deregistration will protect the rights of qualified South African educators and maintain the integrity of the education system.

“The government has a duty to provide a safe and quality learning environment for students so parents can trust schools to provide quality education.” .

Makaneta said the department of basic education must take swift action against non-compliant schools.

“We call on parents, educators, and the community to join us in demanding accountability from schools and the department of basic education. The future of our children depends on the actions we take today. Let's ensure their education is protected and prioritised.”

TimesLIVE

