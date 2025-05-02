South Africa

East London woman stabbed to death in France

Guest house owner and wine fundi Karen Carter, 65, murdered in vicious attack outside her home

02 May 2025 - 17:32 By SIVENATHI GOSA

Well-known East Londoner Karen Carter, 65, was brutally murdered outside her home in southwestern France on Tuesday...

