South Africa

Fosa urges Ramaphosa to fast-track NHI implementation

02 May 2025 - 15:01 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The time for NHI is now, says Fosa after JMPD officer denied help by Netcare Milpark Hospital. Stock photo.
The time for NHI is now, says Fosa after JMPD officer denied help by Netcare Milpark Hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PRUDENCIO ALVAREZ

The Forum for South Africa (Fosa) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently implement the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.

The organisation made this call after a Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officer was reportedly denied emergency treatment due to unpaid hospital bills by the City of Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE reported the officer was shot while on duty but was turned away at Netcare Milpark Hospital because the city owes the hospital R35m.

Tebogo Mashilompane, national leader of Fosa, urged the president to fast-track the implementation of NHI so access to health facilities was not restricted.

Fosa said it was clear the time for NHI was now.

Mashilompane said the working class and the poor could not continue to suffer under a healthcare system that prioritised money over human life.

“Access to health facilities is a fundamental human right, so NHI will make that possible.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tembisa Hospital not taking new patients after fire

The Gauteng department of health says no new patients will be admitted at Tembisa Hospital after a fire in the hospital's accident and emergency unit ...
News
1 week ago

'Service continues' despite second fire at Tembisa Hospital: deputy minister

Deputy minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla reassured the public of the continuation of services despite a second fire breaking out at the main ...
News
1 week ago

JMPD officer's suspected killer and 3 others arrested as guns, cars seized

Four people are in custody in connection with the murder on Monday of Johannesburg metro police officer Nkululeko Mbambo.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Handbag and other items found in constables' car pulled out of Hennops River South Africa
  2. Joburg to host international farmers' conference South Africa
  3. Ill-fated police car 'looks like it capsized first before it impacted with the ... South Africa
  4. Kelly Smith found guilty of kidnapping, human trafficking of daughter Joshlin South Africa
  5. JMPD officer injured on duty turned away at hospital due to R35m debt South Africa

Latest Videos

Congo's displaced fight to survive as peace talks drag on | REUTERS
Fixing the HR gap for desk-less workers: Jem HR’s Simon Ellis speaks