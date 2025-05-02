South Africa

Four suspects arrested for murders of two Gqeberha women

02 May 2025 - 13:22 By Khodani Mpilo
The SAPS arrested four suspects aged between 28 and 46 who are linked to the murders of two women, aged 40 and 19. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Police have arrested four suspects aged between 28 and 46 for the alleged murders of two women in Sakhasonke Village, Gqeberha, on Thursday.

The motive behind the killings of the women, aged 40 and 19, is under investigation. 

The arrest of the two suspects was the result of a joint operation led by the Nelson Mandela Bay district detective intervention task team and Operation Bamba members.

“On Thursday night at about 8.30pm, SAPS Walmer officers responded to reports of gunfire. On arrival they discovered the lifeless bodies of two women, aged 40 and 19, both with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

Acting on a lead, members expanded their search for the suspects to local hospitals.

They arrested the first suspect at Dora Nginza Hospital while he was receiving treatment for a leg injury.

“Further investigations led the members to a residence in Greenshields Park, where three more suspects were arrested.”

During the operation, police confiscated a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and a box of 9mm ammunition.

“The suspects are facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” said Van Rensburg.

They are set to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

