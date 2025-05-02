The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is urging beneficiaries who do not receive payments for May to visit their nearest Sassa office as they may be required to complete a verification process.
The verification process is aimed at updating misinterpreted information submitted to Sassa.
“This targeted verification process will be conducted on beneficiaries using alternative identification methods other than the required 13-digit ID numbers, changed circumstances and undeclared alternative income,” spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said.
Beneficiaries are advised to bring their original identity documents.
Sassa also warned there will be a slight delay in the May payment schedule for certain targeted beneficiaries including those who use alternative forms of identification other than the standard 13-digit South African Identity number to receive their social grants in an effort to encourage them to visit Sassa offices to verify certain information.
“Sassa has consulted with the department of home affairs about these beneficiaries and discovered that they have valid 13-digit ID numbers in home affairs' system, but these ID numbers do not appear in the Sassa grant system. Once these clients have presented themselves at various Sassa offices, a review will be done and then their 13-digit ID numbers will be captured in the system.”
Beneficiaries who fail to come forward during this process may have their social grants suspended, and if they continue not to respond, more drastic action such as lapsing of their grant will be applied, Letsatsi added.
Here are Sassa grant payment dates for May:
- Older person's grants will be paid from Tuesday, May 6
- Disability grants will be paid from Wednesday, May 7
- Children's grants will be paid from Thursday, May 8
Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant
Image: South African Government via Twitter
Here are Sassa grant payment dates for May:
