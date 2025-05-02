South Africa

JMPD officer injured on duty turned away at hospital due to R35m debt

02 May 2025 - 11:46 By Seipati Mothoa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A JMPD officer was denied medical attention due to the city's R35m bill at Netcare Milpark Hospital. Stock photo.
A JMPD officer was denied medical attention due to the city's R35m bill at Netcare Milpark Hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

A Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officer was shot while on duty but was turned away from emergency treatment at Netcare Milpark Hospital because the City of Johannesburg owes the hospital R35m. 

According to public safety committee chairperson Sarah Wissler, the officer was refused medical attention and was moved to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, where he waited for hours before receiving attention.

“He is in a critical condition in ICU, fighting for his life,” she said. 

Wissler condemned the City of Johannesburg for endangering the lives of officers who put their lives at risk to protect residents: “I cannot accept that our officers, our first responders, are being treated as expendable due to the city’s gross financial mismanagement.”

She said she has escalated the matter to the MMC for group corporate and shared services, Loyiso Masuku, demanding immediate payment to the hospital. “No officer should have to bleed alone because the city has failed to pay its bills,” she said. 

The City of Johannesburg said it is communicating with the hospital to resolve the outstanding funds. “The department of labour also plays a role in processing injury on duty claims,” it said. 

An investigation has been launched by the city regarding the incident, and a detailed report outlining the findings will be shared. 

The city said it is committed to ensuring the injured officer receives the best possible care and support: “We remain dedicated to supporting our JMPD officers and ensuring they have access to the services they need.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

What it will take to make Joburg a world-class city

Political will and management skills, along with a crackdown on corruption, would go a long way, experts say
News
1 month ago

Extension for task team appointed to unravel Eskom, City Power billing

Electricity minister intervenes in standoff between Eskom and City Power after Eskom threatened to interrupt power supply to Joburg over R6.3bn debt
News
5 months ago

Ramokgopa defends Eskom’s public approach to R90bn municipal debt

The entity has publicly gone after wayward municipalities in recent months over their spiralling debt despite the existence of internal avenues to ...
News
5 months ago

Task team to provide ‘technical assessment’ in Joburg, Eskom billing dispute

The five-person task team to look into billing issues between the City of Johannesburg and Eskom will have 14 days to provide feedback from the ...
Politics
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Handbag and other items found in constables' car pulled out of Hennops River South Africa
  2. Ill-fated police car 'looks like it capsized first before it impacted with the ... South Africa
  3. Joburg to host international farmers' conference South Africa
  4. Police retrieve car three missing constables were travelling in South Africa
  5. Family devastated by hit on former taxi association chair Graham Shelembe South Africa

Latest Videos

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump | REUTERS
Gaza residents 'slowly dying' under total blockade, UN warns | REUTERS