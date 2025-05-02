Manhunt launched after brutal murder of 78-year-old farmer at Limpopo farm

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects who attacked and killed a farmer living alone on Stofkraal Farm, Harteles, Polokwane.
The 78-year-old male victim was found by a family member on Thursday in the bathroom in a pool of blood with a cloth in his mouth and bound with wire.
According to the police, he had visible severe wounds on the forehead.
Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Manala ordered police to mobilise available resources to search for suspects responsible for the murder.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a murder case has been opened by the Roossenekal police in the Sekhukhune district.
Preliminary investigations revealed the victim's blue Chery vehicle was spotted on the R555 heading towards the Burgersfort policing area.
The vehicle was later found abandoned after having overturned, about 6km from the crime scene.
“Police urge anyone who can provide information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects to contact the investigating officer Sgt Millicent Mokgomogane on 076-614-0141 or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111,” Ledwaba said.
TimesLIVE
