The National Prosecuting Authority’s Missing Persons Task Team, in collaboration with the department of justice’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Unit, has successfully traced and recovered the remains of anti-apartheid activists Benjamin Malesella Moloise and Abraham Zakhele Mngomezulu.
Their remains were exhumed from pauper graves in Mamelodi, Pretoria, where they were buried without the consent of their families after being executed for politically-motivated offences in October 1985 and May 1989 respectively.
The remains will be formally returned to their families at a handover and reburial ceremony hosted by justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi at the Orlando Communal Hall in Soweto on Saturday.
Moloise, an ANC activist, was convicted in 1983 and executed in 1985 for the 1982 assassination of a security policeman. He denied any involvement, claiming his confession was made under duress.
The ANC consistently maintained his innocence.
Mngomezulu, also an activist of the ANC, was executed on May 25 1989 after being convicted for the 1987 murder of Mandla Khoza during a rent boycott protest in Soweto.
He was sentenced to death, while four teenage co-accused received prison terms ranging from eight to 15 years.
“The NPA commends the dedication and hard work of the Missing Persons Task Team and the department of justice and constitutional development TRC Unit in bringing closure to the families of these anti-apartheid activists.
“This milestone marks an important step towards healing, justice, and reconciliation in South Africa,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.
Remains of anti-apartheid activists to be reburied on Saturday
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
