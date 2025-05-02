Courtesy of SABC
Judgment is expected to be delivered on Friday in the trial of Kelly Smith and two others in the high court in Saldanha Bay concerning the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Judgment in the Joshlin Smith disappearance trial
