South Africa

WATCH | Judgment in the Joshlin Smith disappearance trial

02 May 2025 - 10:02 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Judgment is expected to be delivered on Friday in the trial of Kelly Smith and two others in the high court in Saldanha Bay concerning the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith.

State did not prove accused 'delivered' Joshlin Smith, defence argues

Argument in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial came to an end on Wednesday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha ...
News
2 days ago

Key state witness in Joshlin Smith trial is 'an opportunist', says defence

Raquel "Kelly" Smith's defence attorney on Wednesday accused the state's key witness in her kidnapping and human trafficking trial of being an ...
News
2 days ago

Joshlin Smith trial hears key witness is credible despite 'one lie'

The Joshlin Smith trafficking and kidnapping trial heard closing arguments in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago
