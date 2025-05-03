South Africa

Kelly Smith's home torched after guilty verdict over disappearance of Joshlin

03 May 2025 - 09:28 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kelly Smith during a court outing to the Middelpos Informal settlement . File photo.
Kelly Smith during a court outing to the Middelpos Informal settlement . File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The shack where Kelly Smith, her three children and boyfriend Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis lived in the Middelpos informal settlement was burnt down on Friday in Saldanha Bay.

“Saldanha Bay fire services responded to the fire and put out the remaining flames. The shack is destroyed. No injuries,” mayor Andre Truter told TimesLIVE.

"The fire is out and the team has returned to the fire station."

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said Saldanha police station had registered a case of arson for further investigation.

"An adult female had been taken in for questioning," said Pojie.

The torching happened hours after the high court found Smith, Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking in connection with the disappearance of Joshlin Smith.

Joshlin disappeared on February 19 2024, while in the care of Appollis. The trial previously heard from a witness that the shack was built by Appollis.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Judgment in the Joshlin Smith disappearance trial

Judgment is expected to be delivered on Friday in the trial of Kelly Smith and two others in the high court in Saldanha Bay concerning the ...
News
1 day ago

Kelly Smith found guilty of kidnapping, human trafficking of daughter Joshlin

Raquel “Kelly” Smith, whose daughter Joshlin remains missing after more than a year, was found guilty with her co-accused of kidnapping and human ...
News
1 day ago

Trio face judgment in trial probing disappearance of Joshlin Smith

The mother of missing child Joshlin Smith and two co-accused will hear their fate on Friday when judgment is delivered in their kidnapping and human ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kelly Smith's home torched after guilty verdict over disappearance of Joshlin South Africa
  2. ‘Deregister schools employing undocumented foreign nationals,’ education ... South Africa
  3. These were SA’s top selling car brands in a strong month for the industry news
  4. Life imprisonment for man who raped girlfriend's daughter South Africa
  5. Handbag and other items found in constables' car pulled out of Hennops River South Africa

Latest Videos

Congo's displaced fight to survive as peace talks drag on | REUTERS
Fixing the HR gap for desk-less workers: Jem HR’s Simon Ellis speaks