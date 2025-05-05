Boasting about muscle cars ends in arrest: Assault cases flagged in KZN

Two KwaZulu-Natal motorists have laid assault charges against each other after an argument over whose vehicle was more powerful turned violent.
KwaZulu-Natal police on Sunday said road rage incidents, neighbourly spats and fights among family members have led to an increase in contact crimes, particularly assault common and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (assault GBH).
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda appealed to KwaZulu-Natal residents to be tolerant of each other and seek alternative means to resolve differences rather than resort to violence.
“After studying and analysing crime patterns, it was established that most cases of assault emanate from people who are intolerant and end up assaulting one another. There is a rising number of assault cases in communities within the Chatsworth policing precinct.
“Police have found most cases are counter charges between neighbours and relatives who fail to resolve issues amicably and end up assaulting each other,” he said.
Netshiunda said there were also several cases of violation of protection orders emanating from neighbours, relatives or acquaintances who filed the protection order against each other after acts of violence.
“Road rage incidents resulting from motorists who are impatient and intolerant of each other are also contributing to the high number of assault GBH cases.
“Two motorists argued about whose vehicle was more powerful in the Uthukela district recently and that argument turned violent, resulting in the men opening assault charges against each other. Police are urging residents to avoid unnecessary arguments and be good neighbours,” he said.
Netshiunda said police resources were being wasted by such cases.
“Police will continue to open cases as reported by all complainants and investigate as mandated by the constitution, however resources used to attend to cases resulting from intolerance and egotistic behaviour could be redirected to the fight against other violent crimes that have plagued our province,” he said.
He appealed to traditional leaders and councillors to “play a leading role in ensuring healthy neighbourhood and active participation by all residents in all community-building initiatives”.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
