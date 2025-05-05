South Africa

Bolt drivers offered discounted dashcam app to improve safety

05 May 2025 - 11:11 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
E-hailing platform Bolt is offering its drivers access to a discounted dashcam safety feature.
E-hailing platform Bolt is offering its drivers access to a discounted dashcam safety feature.
Image: Bolt

E-hailing company Bolt is offering drivers access to a dashboard camera app to help improve their safety.

The app, in partnership with technology provider Driver Technologies, allows drivers to turn their mobile phones into a forward-facing exterior and driver-facing interior dash camera, with videos backed up in the cloud.

Bolt is offering its “driver partners” a free month of the dashcam app, followed by a 75% discounted rate for R54.99 per month.

The app works in the background of other apps, showing picture-in-picture, so the driver knows they are recording, which will not affect the functionality of the Bolt app. It allows unlimited trip storage, access and sharing capabilities of dashcam footage via the driver cloud.

Lerato Motsoeneng, senior GM for Bolt South Africa, said: “Driver partners regularly tell us a dashcam can provide them with additional security and peace of mind. However, buying a device that meets their requirements can be expensive, with drivers citing the cost as the main obstacle to getting one.

“By providing discounted access to premium dashcam functionality, our partnership with Driver Technologies ensures they can access the tools they need to create safer environments for themselves and their passengers at a discounted rate.”

With the scheme, Bolt aims to help reduce safety incidents and support driver partners with evidence for customer support and the police. This can also be useful in insurance claims in case of accidents as the interior and exterior of the car will be recorded. Driver Technologies will provide Bolt drivers with IT support, as well as data handling and processing support.

This is the latest in safety initiatives by Bolt in South Africa, which include rider verification, pickup codes and trusted contacts.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘I witnessed a murder’: Bystander describes hit-and-run in Rivonia

A hit-and-run incident that occurred in Rivonia, Gauteng, last Saturday has left South Africans stunned.
News
2 weeks ago

Don't get caught in the Net

Danger lurks everywhere online when users respond to carefully laid digital traps
News
3 weeks ago

What’s pushing uber strong demand for used cars

The rise of e-hailing platforms in South Africa has accelerated demand for entry-level vehicles, but views are mixed on whether this might push up ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Court rules in favour of e-hailing drivers to interdict Tshwane impounding

E-hailing services in Tshwane came out victorious after the Pretoria high court granted an urgent interdict prohibiting the Tshwane metro police from ...
News
2 months ago

‘Zero tolerance for this behaviour’: Uber probes Anele Mdoda’s ‘harrowing’ experience

"We are urgently looking into this matter," says an Uber spokesperson.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  2. Praise for prosecutors, investigating officer in Joshlin Smith case South Africa
  3. Reward for info on missing journalist and wife increased to R100K, police ... South Africa
  4. These were SA’s top selling car brands in a strong month for the industry news
  5. Kelly Smith's home torched after guilty verdict over disappearance of Joshlin South Africa

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
Who are the front runners to be next pope?