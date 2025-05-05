E-hailing company Bolt is offering drivers access to a dashboard camera app to help improve their safety.
The app, in partnership with technology provider Driver Technologies, allows drivers to turn their mobile phones into a forward-facing exterior and driver-facing interior dash camera, with videos backed up in the cloud.
Bolt is offering its “driver partners” a free month of the dashcam app, followed by a 75% discounted rate for R54.99 per month.
The app works in the background of other apps, showing picture-in-picture, so the driver knows they are recording, which will not affect the functionality of the Bolt app. It allows unlimited trip storage, access and sharing capabilities of dashcam footage via the driver cloud.
Lerato Motsoeneng, senior GM for Bolt South Africa, said: “Driver partners regularly tell us a dashcam can provide them with additional security and peace of mind. However, buying a device that meets their requirements can be expensive, with drivers citing the cost as the main obstacle to getting one.
“By providing discounted access to premium dashcam functionality, our partnership with Driver Technologies ensures they can access the tools they need to create safer environments for themselves and their passengers at a discounted rate.”
With the scheme, Bolt aims to help reduce safety incidents and support driver partners with evidence for customer support and the police. This can also be useful in insurance claims in case of accidents as the interior and exterior of the car will be recorded. Driver Technologies will provide Bolt drivers with IT support, as well as data handling and processing support.
This is the latest in safety initiatives by Bolt in South Africa, which include rider verification, pickup codes and trusted contacts.
TimesLIVE
Bolt drivers offered discounted dashcam app to improve safety
Image: Bolt
