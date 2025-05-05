South Africa

Couple arrested after their infant and toddler die in shack fire

05 May 2025 - 13:48 By Khodani Mpilo
The seven-month-old girl and 18-month-old boy were allegedly left unsupervised in the shack while their parents went out drinking. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A couple aged 23 and 25 was arrested for alleged child neglect after their two children were killed in a shack fire in Petsana informal settlement in the Free State.

The cause of the fire shortly before 11pm on Saturday is under investigation, said police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring. 

The seven-month-old girl and 18-month-old boy were allegedly left unsupervised in the shack while their parents went out drinking, Mophiring said

A community member alerted them to the fire. They rushed home but it was too late to save the children.

The two are scheduled to appear before the Reitz magistrate’s court on Monday.

