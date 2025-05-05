A couple aged 23 and 25 was arrested for alleged child neglect after their two children were killed in a shack fire in Petsana informal settlement in the Free State.
The cause of the fire shortly before 11pm on Saturday is under investigation, said police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring.
The seven-month-old girl and 18-month-old boy were allegedly left unsupervised in the shack while their parents went out drinking, Mophiring said.
A community member alerted them to the fire. They rushed home but it was too late to save the children.
The two are scheduled to appear before the Reitz magistrate’s court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Couple arrested after their infant and toddler die in shack fire
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A couple aged 23 and 25 was arrested for alleged child neglect after their two children were killed in a shack fire in Petsana informal settlement in the Free State.
The cause of the fire shortly before 11pm on Saturday is under investigation, said police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring.
The seven-month-old girl and 18-month-old boy were allegedly left unsupervised in the shack while their parents went out drinking, Mophiring said.
A community member alerted them to the fire. They rushed home but it was too late to save the children.
The two are scheduled to appear before the Reitz magistrate’s court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Kelly Smith's home torched after guilty verdict over disappearance of Joshlin
Parents sentenced for child neglect after baby suffers severe burns
'Outright negligence': Laudium sisters get prison time for children's deaths in shack fire
Mother, two young children die in fire
EDITORIAL | Child abuse cases show there’s a gap in the childcare system
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos