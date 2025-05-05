The City of Ekurhuleni announced it has started disciplinary proceedings against 389 Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers after their participation in an unprotected strike and blockade of major highways on March 19.
“The affected EMPD officers face pre-dismissal processes due to severe misconduct, including the illegal blockade of the R21, N12, N17 and N3 highways.
“This unlawful action significantly disrupted traffic flow, severely inconvenienced thousands of commuters and hindered access to the OR Tambo International Airport, a designated national key point, affecting flight schedules and broader regional connectivity,” the city said in a statement on Monday.
It said EMPD officers are classified under essential services, mandated to uphold public safety and order. Their participation in prohibited strike action constituted gross misconduct, undermined public trust and violated labour laws.
“All implicated officers have been issued pre-dismissal notices and are suspended from duty pending the outcome of their disciplinary hearings.”
They are required to submit any city-issued equipment, including vehicles, firearms and official access cards until the conclusion of the disciplinary process.
The municipality said it was collaborating with the South African Police Service to ensure continued policing services.
TimesLIVE
Disciplinary action against 389 EMPD officers who went on unprotected strike
Image: EMPD via Facebook
