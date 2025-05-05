A Western Cape pensioner who bagged more than R13m from the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot plans to spread joy by donating some of her winnings to charity.
Ithuba announced the pensioner has claimed her prize for the April 23 draw.
The winning ticket was purchased in-store in Grassy Park for R40 using the manual selection method.
Recounting the moment she discovered her win while watching the draw on television, she said: “I watched each of the winning numbers appear, and I could hardly believe what I was seeing. I was holding a ticket that matched every number. A ticket worth more than R13m. I've never won anything close to this in my life. It feels unreal.”
The winner, who had written her details on the back of her ticket and stored it safely while holding onto hope this might be her lucky draw, immediately shared the news with her son.
The passionate gardener said she will have more time to focus on the things she truly enjoys during her retirement years. She plans to invest a large portion of the winnings to ensure her comfort during her retirement.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner: “We're thrilled our winner gets to enjoy her golden years with much more comfort. The win is a testament to the fact that it's never too late for a life-changing moment. We wish her all the best as she embarks on this new chapter.”
TimesLIVE
Grassy Park pensioner wins R13m in lottery draw
'It's never too late for a life-changing moment': Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza
Image: 123RF/tawhy
TimesLIVE
