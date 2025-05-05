Another technician, Unahena Hobyane, said: “I am a big man but I was scared that day. Residents were so angry and threatened us that we were not going anywhere until electricity is back.
Under siege City Power spends R100m to keep staff safe
Image: Gallo Images
Escalating attacks on Johannesburg employees responsible for electricity supply have seen City Power spend about R100m on private security to ensure the safety of its staff to deliver services.
This emerged after another attack on technicians in Alexandra.
According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, last year the utility spent about R100m for private security to protect its technicians who are increasingly facing threats, intimidation and violent attacks while working in high-risk areas.
He said this was not sustainable.
On a normal day the utility deals with about 200 outages and its teams are sometimes escorted by metro police officers.
“That is taking away resources from law enforcement by metro police, enforcement of bylaws [and] traffic control. It is not practical for that to happen. We end up diverting resources from our own money to hire private security to escort some of the teams in the hotspot areas,” he said.
In a recent incident, five technicians were held hostage by an angry mob at Vezinyawo in Alexandra.
Some of the technicians said they were attacked, beaten up and saw people climbing on top of city vehicles, making it difficult for them to escape.
Bethel Monyethabeng, 20, a part-time assistant technician, said he and his colleagues started installing meter boxes in the area last Sunday and did not encounter any issues with residents.
However, tensions escalated when they returned to continue the work the next day. “The group [of residents] approached me and ordered me to walk to them. At first, I wanted to run because they seemed angry. They instructed me to call the bosses because they have not had power [for some time].
Cable theft and vandalism suspected to be behind M1 South underground fire
“When I was about to go to fetch my phone, one of them asked where I was going and then slapped me. Another one also joined him and slapped me while another one grabbed me by my T-shirt and tore it. It was a bad experience and I told myself I would never set foot in Alexandra again,” he said.
Mangena said the mob seized vehicle keys, demanding power be restored before the keys could be given back to the technicians. One person fled the scene with the car keys.
Metro police, police and TSS Security Services were dispatched to the scene. Tow trucks were arranged to move the stranded bakkies to the nearest City Power service delivery centre.
