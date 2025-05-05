Courtesy of SABC
A trial within a trial involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule's personal assistant resumes in the high court in Bloemfontein on Monday.
Moroadi Cholota is one of the 17 accused in the asbestos roofing removal saga case.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Asbestos trial involving Ace Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota resumes
Courtesy of SABC
A trial within a trial involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule's personal assistant resumes in the high court in Bloemfontein on Monday.
Moroadi Cholota is one of the 17 accused in the asbestos roofing removal saga case.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs
After four months in jail, Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota gets bail
NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a flight risk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos