South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Asbestos trial involving Ace Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota resumes

05 May 2025 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

A trial within a trial involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule's personal assistant resumes in the high court in Bloemfontein on Monday.

Moroadi Cholota is one of the 17 accused in the asbestos roofing removal saga case.

READ MORE:

Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs

The Free State High Court on Monday dismissed an urgent application by the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, ...
News
8 months ago

After four months in jail, Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota gets bail

After spending more than four months in jail, Moroadi Cholota, Free State ex-premier Ace Magashule's former personal assistant, has regained her ...
News
8 months ago

NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a flight risk

The National Prosecuting Authority did not hold back in opposing the bail application of former Free State premier Ace Magashule's former personal ...
News
8 months ago
