South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing on judge president Mbenenge resumes

05 May 2025 - 10:46 By TimesLIVE
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge resumes on Monday.

‘At his advanced age, it wasn't my responsibility to tell Mbenenge what is right and wrong’: Andiswa Mengo

Judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo told the panel presiding over the hearing into sexual misconduct allegations against Eastern Cape judge president ...
3 months ago

'Mengo shouldn't have to explain herself': Men's Forum defends judges' secretary in sexual harassment case

Mbuyiselo Botha of the Men's Forum has expressed concern about the treatment of judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo in the Judicial Conduct Tribunal ...
3 months ago

Mengo grilled about ‘improved’ sexual harassment complaint

Mbenenge's lawyer reveals letter saying former chief justice Raymond Zondo was dissatisfied with initial complaint against Eastern Cape judge ...
3 months ago

Judge president Mbenenge’s sexual harassment complainant faces evidence scrutiny

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane argues judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo lied under oath and in her testimony about receiving pictures of a penis from him
3 months ago
