The trial of the five men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa resumes in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.
Proceedings were postponed last month to give advocate Charles Mnisi a chance to complete preparations for accused one Muzi Sibiya's defence.
The parties agreed for Mnisi to report back on progress made on the matter.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
