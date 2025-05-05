South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

05 May 2025 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
The trial of the five men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa resumes in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

Proceedings were postponed last month to give advocate Charles Mnisi a chance to complete preparations for accused one Muzi Sibiya's defence.

The parties agreed for Mnisi to report back on progress made on the matter.

