South Africa

Boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing his Pick n Pay girlfriend abandons bail

Kula’s face appeared visibly bruised and his eyes red and swollen

06 May 2025 - 18:41 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Anele Kula appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday on a murder charge.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Anele Kula, accused of murdering his girlfriend Sinenhlanhla Mathonsi in Soweto on Sunday, abandoned his bail bid when he appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Mathonsi, 22, was stabbed to death while on duty at Pick n Pay in Protea Glen Mall, on Sunday evening.

Kula, 26, an employee at Boxer also in Protea Glen Mall, allegedly entered the Pick n Pay and stabbed his girlfriend multiple times in her upper body.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mpho Tshetlhane said “the police were alerted about the incident and they swiftly reacted to the scene. The suspect was arrested on the spot.”

When Kula appeared in court, the prosecution stated that the murder was premeditated. The state confirmed that Kula was a first-time offender. 

During his brief court appearance, Kula’s face appeared visibly bruised and his eyes red and swollen. Police have not confirmed the cause of the injuries.

The case was postponed until June 30 for further investigation.

