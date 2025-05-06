South Africa

Gautrain launches half-price rides - check here to see if you qualify for this

06 May 2025 - 13:13 By TimesLIVE
Individuals living in households with a combined household annual income of R350,000 or less, students under the age of 25, scholars, pensioners, and recipients of the SA Social Security Agency’s disability grant are eligible for the half-price fares. File photo.
Image: Halden Krog

The Gautrain is offering a 50% discount on train trips - excluding the OR Tambo airport route - to make the rapid rail service more accessible to a bigger share of the population in Gauteng.

People living in households with a combined household annual income of R350,000 or less, students under the age of 25, scholars, pensioners and recipients of the SA Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) disability grant are eligible for the half-price fares.

Passengers with return trips booked may also park at its stations for only R1 a day until the end of July.

Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said affordable and accessible public transport is crucial to reduce the cost of living for many South Africans as it significantly impacts household budgets and access to opportunities.

“As a result of SA’s historical spatial planning, many people live far from work and opportunities and are faced with high transport costs,” she said.

“KlevaMova forms part of government’s efforts to attract a diverse range of passengers across income groups, and ensure cost is not a barrier to accessing an efficient, safe and convenient public transport service.”

KlevaMova offers eligible customers a 50% discount on Gautrain train fares, available as weekly, monthly and return trips.

To qualify for the discount, interested people must apply by submitting relevant documentation, and are subject to an approval and verification process.

Queries can be directed to the Gautrain via its website and toll-free number 0800-428-87246 (0800-Gautrain) from 5.30am to 8pm daily. The public can also visit any of its stations, excluding OR Tambo International Airport, from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 5pm.

Diale-Tlabela said the province's  25-year integrated transport master plan prioritises a passenger rail network.

“Taking more people off the roads will bring many benefits, including less road congestion, fewer road accidents and a reduction in harmful carbon dioxide emissions.”

TimesLIVE

