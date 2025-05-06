The Gauteng health department has assured the public services at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital are continuing despite the City of Tshwane cutting its power supply because of unpaid municipal bills.
Processing the R1.2m owed to the city by the facility for electricity use in March and April was already under way when the metro “implemented credit control measures and disconnected power” on Monday.
Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the delay in payment was due to the transition to the new financial year.
“The hospital normally makes additional payments to ensure continuous electricity supply, but this time it could not do so. The owed amount is being processed for payment. Yesterday [Monday] the department processed R3.8m to the city [for] other facilities in Tshwane. The money was already scheduled for payment for [Monday] as part of the payment run to various service providers.”
Modiba said the department is engaging the city, reaffirming its commitment to settling municipal accounts.
“We assure the public our backup power supply systems at Weskoppies Hospital in the form of five generators and a solar system, are operational and patient care will continue uninterrupted while the electricity supply is being reconnected,” he said.
However, DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said the generators and solar power are insufficient to fully power the hospital. As a result, many patients have been left in the dark with only cold water available and meals are being served cold.
Bloom said the power cut should have been avoided by mature engagement between the department and the metro, instead of patients being the victims of inefficiency.
Power cut at Weskoppies Hospital over municipal debt due to financial year change — health department
Image: Supplied
