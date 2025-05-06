A KwaZulu-Natal motorist in his 40s was killed and four people sustained injuries after a head-on collision on Mthoko Mkhize Drive in Hammarsdale, west of Durban, shortly before 5.30am on Tuesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said many ambulances responded to the scene.
“A taxi and a light motor vehicle collided head-on. A triage was done on the scene and paramedics found one person was entrapped in the wreckage and had sustained fatal injuries,” said Jamieson.
He said four other occupants in the two vehicles sustained injuries and were transported to Pietermaritzburg hospitals.
“At this stage the events leading up to the crash are unknown Police will investigate.”
TimesLIVE
Road crash claims life of KZN man, four others injured
Image: ALS Paramedics
