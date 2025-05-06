He said most of the individuals mentioned in the viral post have no connection to the university.
“Of the 35 names mentioned, 12 people could not be found on university ICT records dating as far back as 2005. In addition, 14 either have retired or resigned from the institution.”
Roodt stressed that hiring international academics is not only legal but also common practice globally, particularly in emerging markets where institutions strive for diversity and innovation.
“There are no legal quotas restricting the hiring of international academic staff. Many emerging markets around the world strive for international academic representation of 10% to 15%,” said Roodt.
In 2024, the university launched a large-scale organisational redesign to enhance its academic strength. As part of the initiative, UFH advertised 87 priority positions, with 37 appointments made, all of them South African scholars.
A further 59 posts are being filled in 2025, with the university aiming to align with international best practices by maintaining a 15% representation of international staff.
Roodt rebuked claims that international academics bring undocumented family members into the country.
“The insinuation that international academics bring extended families to live illegally in South Africa is untrue and incendiary. Such allegations serve only to stir up xenophobia.
“The assertions that international staff are 'illegally employed' are untrue. All academic appointments are conducted with the strictest adherence to labour laws.”
University of Fort Hare condemns xenophobic social media post as ‘dangerous disinformation’
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
The University of Fort Hare (UFH) has rejected a xenophobic disinformation campaign circulating online, calling it “inflammatory” and “misleading”.
This comes after digital content creator Kommander Josh III posted an allegation that the university has been “taken over” by foreigners, specifically Zimbabweans and Nigerians, who are employed across faculties, specially the faculty of education, to the exclusion of South African citizens.
UFH spokesperson JP Roodt said the allegations were based on outdated and distorted information designed to stoke public hostility.
“According to our most recent audited data, 81% of UFH academic staff are South African, while 19% are international,” said Roodt.
Roodt said the post, published on May 4, misrepresents the university's staffing profile and accused the content creator of “engineering a false and misleading narrative”.
“The University of Fort Hare strongly condemns an inflammatory and xenophobic post. The post is a dangerous act of disinformation,” he said.
