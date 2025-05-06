A joint memorial service for the three police constables whose bodies were retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion last week is taking place at Bobbies Park in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae are expected to attend.
WATCH LIVE | Joint memorial service for police constables
