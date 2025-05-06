South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joint memorial service for police constables

06 May 2025 - 12:06 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

A joint memorial service for the three police constables whose bodies were retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion last week is taking place at Bobbies Park in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae are expected to attend.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Handbag and other items found in constables' car pulled out of Hennops River

A white handbag, an identity document, a vehicle service book and keys.These are some of the items police officers found inside the wrecked white VW ...
News
4 days ago

Police retrieve car three missing constables were travelling in

Police have confirmed a car pulled out of the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, on Thursday is the one three missing police officers whose bodies ...
News
4 days ago

Vehicle parts found as police continue search for vehicle after bodies of three missing cops found

Experts are trying to establish if vehicle parts found in the Hennops River are linked to the VW Polo driven by three police officers whose bodies ...
News
5 days ago

EFF demands transparency in investigation into deaths of three cops

The EFF has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the deaths of three police officers whose bodies were found in the Hennops River ...
Politics
5 days ago

Police confirm bodies in Hennops River as those of missing officers

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed on Tuesday that three of the five bodies retrieved in the Hennops River were those of ...
News
6 days ago

Missing police case leads investigators to search at Hennops River

Police have confirmed investigations into the three constables who went missing last week led them to the Hennops River in Centurion along the N1.
News
1 week ago

Fifth body found at Hennops River as police continue to investigate case of missing constables

Police have confirmed they have discovered a fifth body at the Hennops River along the N1 in Centurion as they continue their investigation into ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  2. Grassy Park pensioner wins R13m in lottery draw South Africa
  3. Weapons stolen by thieves who entered through roof at traffic department offices South Africa
  4. These were South Africa's top-selling cars as market booms in April news
  5. Praise for prosecutors, investigating officer in Joshlin Smith case South Africa

Latest Videos

Along the India-Pakistan border, residents prepare for what's to come | REUTERS
BYD South African launch