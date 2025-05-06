The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge resumes on Tuesday.
Digital forensic investigator and data analyst Francois Möller told the tribunal on Monday it was impossible to ascertain the origin of “pornographic” pictures that judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo claimed had been sent to her by Mbenenge.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing on judge president Mbenenge continues
