WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing on judge president Mbenenge continues

06 May 2025 - 09:59 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge resumes on Tuesday.

Digital forensic investigator and data analyst Francois Möller told the tribunal on Monday it was impossible to ascertain the origin of “pornographic” pictures that judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo claimed had been sent to her by Mbenenge.

READ MORE:

Forensic expert says ‘impossible’ to tell by phone analysis whether Mbenenge sent pornographic pictures to Mengo

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating sexual harassment claims against Eastern Cape judge president resumed on Monday
News
16 hours ago

‘At his advanced age, it wasn't my responsibility to tell Mbenenge what is right and wrong’: Andiswa Mengo

Judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo told the panel presiding over the hearing into sexual misconduct allegations against Eastern Cape judge president ...
News
3 months ago

Complainant in sexual harassment case against judge Mbenenge tells of threats, missing data

Mengo said she feared for her safety after receiving a call in January 2023 threatening her and telling her to drop charges against the judge ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing on judge president Mbenenge resumes

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge resumes on Monday.
News
23 hours ago
