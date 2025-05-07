South Africa

Absa chair Sello Moloko expected to step down

07 May 2025 - 06:07 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Absa Group chair Sello Moloko is expected to step down this week.
Absa Group chair Sello Moloko is expected to step down this week.
Image: Supplied

Absa chair Sello Moloko is expected to step down from his position this week. 

According to several sources within Absa, Moloko could be replaced with Rene van Wyk, who has served as an ordinary member of the board for a number of years.

Van Wyk was previously appointed acting Group CEO after the departure of Maria Ramos in 2019. He was succeeded by Daniel Mminele, the first black CEO of the bank. 

The changes come as Absa awaits the arrival of its newly-appointed CEO Kenny Fihla, who is due to start on June 17 pending regulatory approval.

While reasons for Moloko’s premature departure were not immediately clear, speculation was rife in the past two weeks that he had been entangled in an investigation by ENS, described as a whistle-blower witch-hunt by some within the bank, relating to leaks of crucial information that led to the departure of former Group CEO Arrie Rautenbach. 

“Arrie’s departure has dragged Moloko with him. The public statement is likely to say Moloko views the past year and Absa’s performance as having been difficult and he needed to step aside. But the truth is he came under very heavy scrutiny from his board colleagues on certain decisions and disclosures,” said the source.

Van Wyk’s appointment comes on the heels of the Rautenbach's premature departure. The latter left the group after a scandal relating to violations of US regulations for paying Cowyk Fox, former CEO of Everyday banking, a salary while he was a US citizen, without making concomitant social security payments Absa could not make because Fox was not an employee of its US division. His departure was couched as early retirement.

Another source said they were surprised Nonhlanhla Mjoli-Mncube was not considered for board chairmanship given that she had been an independent non-executive lead director since October 2020. 

The source said: ”It’s simple. The bank is trying very hard to strike a racial balance in power distribution. You will recall when the CEO was white (Rautenbach), the bank had a black chair (Moloko).

"Now that the bank has a black CEO (Fihla), it is likely to get a white chair (Van Wyk). It’s difficult to miss the musical chairs. It may be confusing to some, but there is method to the changes.

'The bank is trying to appease its core Afrikaner market while making inroads into the emerging black market,” said the source. 

Absa comment will be added once received.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Banking wars heat up, with slashed fees and free services on offer

Banks are slashing their fees and offering extra services for free as the battle for customers intensifies between traditional banks and new, mainly ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago

At Absa, finding the next CEO is Standard procedure

Sim Tshabalala will have to scratch his head vigorously over the next few months
Business Times
1 month ago

Absa names Kenny Fihla as new CEO

Absa has lured Kenny Fihla from Standard Bank to become its CEO.
Business Times
1 month ago

Absa's hope for an improved 2025

Absa, one of South Africa's big four banks, has flagged a better metrics in 2025 as it bets on improved economic prospects for the year ahead.
News
1 month ago

Tricky road for Absa board chair Sello Moloko in hunt for new CEO

Even global investors want to pay attention to diversity because its failure quickly leads to loss of value — that has been the Absa story lately, ...
Business Times
3 months ago

Transformation expected to be key in Absa search for CEO

As Absa, South Africa's third largest bank, embarks on a search for a new CEO after Arrie Rautenbach's early retirement, transformation is expected ...
Business Times
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Grassy Park pensioner wins R13m in lottery draw South Africa
  2. These were South Africa's top-selling cars as market booms in April news
  3. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  4. ConCourt victory for South Africans who acquired second citizenship South Africa
  5. Another decrease in fuel prices this month news

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone vs South Africa - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | GLOBAL CINEMA EVENT FROM MAY ...