Absa Group chair Sello Moloko is relinquishing the position, effective from July.
He intends to focus on his business interests and community commitments, the banking group said on Wednesday.
Moloko will also step down as an independent non-executive director of Absa Group and Absa Bank, effective July 15.
Longstanding Absa board member and experienced banker René van Wyk will become chair of the group and bank, subject to regulatory approval.
"The board expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr Moloko for his leadership and service during his tenure, particularly his stewardship through a pivotal phase in Absa's journey and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours."
The changes come as Absa awaits the arrival of its newly-appointed CEO Kenny Fihla, who is due to start on June 17, pending regulatory approval.
While reasons for Moloko’s premature departure were not immediately clear, TimesLIVE previously reported speculation was rife in the past two weeks that he had been entangled in an investigation by ENS, described as a whistle-blower witch-hunt by some within the bank, relating to leaks of crucial information that led to the departure of former Group CEO Arrie Rautenbach.
Rautenbach left the group after a scandal relating to violations of US regulations for paying Cowyk Fox, former CEO of Everyday banking, a salary while he was a US citizen, without making concomitant social security payments that Absa could not make because Fox was not an employee of its US division. His departure was couched as early retirement.
Absa confirms Sello Moloko is stepping down as chair
