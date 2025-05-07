South Africa

Border guards arrest cross-border smuggling suspects in Kosi Bay

Toyota stolen in Durban had false disc, altered VIN and engine numbers

07 May 2025 - 16:28 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
BMA border guards have been disrupting cross-border criminal syndicates at the Kosi Bay crossing into Mozambique.
BMA border guards have been disrupting cross-border criminal syndicates at the Kosi Bay crossing into Mozambique.
Image: Supplied

Border Management Authority (BMA) guards stationed at the Kosi Bay port of entry intercepted and recovered three high-value assets suspected to be linked to transnational crime syndicates attempting to smuggle them into neighbouring countries.

“While conducting search operations at the customs inspection area, BMA border guards uncovered a black Senke motorbike frame concealed inside a trailer. The frame matched details from a pending police case in Mayville,” BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was en route to Malawi, was also found in possession of seven mobile phones for which he could not provide proof of ownership. He was detained under the Immigration Act and a case was opened at Emanguzi police station.

Later that day, BMA guards intercepted a white Toyota Hilux driven by a Mozambican man attempting to cross into Mozambique. Masiapato said the guards found that the VIN and engine numbers had been tampered with. A detailed check confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen in Lyttelton, he said.

WATCH | Hi-tech drones and cameras help intercept 1,000 illegal crossings into SA

The Border Management Authority says its deployment of drones and body-worn cameras has significantly improved the country’s ability to detect and ...
News
2 weeks ago

In a third incident on the same day, a black Toyota Corolla Cross was stopped by five BMA border guards. The driver failed to produce valid documentation and the vehicle was found to be fitted with a false disc. It had altered VIN and engine numbers.

It was confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Durban North. The suspect was also detained at Emanguzi Police Station.

“Criminals attempting to exploit our ports for illicit activities will be met with swift and decisive enforcement,” said Masiapato.

“The BMA is closing the space for cross-border crime, and our border guards will continue to act with vigilance, professionalism and integrity.”

He urged community members to report any suspicious activities, reiterating the importance of public co-operation in combating smuggling, vehicle theft and illegal border movements.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Kenyan court convicts four ant traffickers, fines each $7,700

A Kenyan court on Wednesday fined four men $7,700 (R140,826) each for attempting to traffic thousands of ants out of the country, in a case that ...
News
4 hours ago

Decisive action taken against border corruption: home affairs minister

A number of government agencies are enforcing accountability in the border and immigration environment and this has resulted in  some of the most ...
Politics
1 month ago

14 smuggled children rescued at Mozambique border

Border Management Authority officials at the Lebombo port of entry have rescued 14 undocumented children from Mozambique being smuggled into South ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Grassy Park pensioner wins R13m in lottery draw South Africa
  2. ConCourt victory for South Africans who acquired second citizenship South Africa
  3. These were South Africa's top-selling cars as market booms in April news
  4. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  5. Absa chair Sello Moloko expected to step down South Africa

Latest Videos

Palestinian girl watches as home is demolished by Israeli troops | REUTERS
Israeli aid plan for Gaza 'opposite of what is needed,' UN office says | REUTERS