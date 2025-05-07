In a third incident on the same day, a black Toyota Corolla Cross was stopped by five BMA border guards. The driver failed to produce valid documentation and the vehicle was found to be fitted with a false disc. It had altered VIN and engine numbers.
TimesLIVE
Border guards arrest cross-border smuggling suspects in Kosi Bay
Toyota stolen in Durban had false disc, altered VIN and engine numbers
Image: Supplied
Border Management Authority (BMA) guards stationed at the Kosi Bay port of entry intercepted and recovered three high-value assets suspected to be linked to transnational crime syndicates attempting to smuggle them into neighbouring countries.
“While conducting search operations at the customs inspection area, BMA border guards uncovered a black Senke motorbike frame concealed inside a trailer. The frame matched details from a pending police case in Mayville,” BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said on Wednesday.
The suspect, who was en route to Malawi, was also found in possession of seven mobile phones for which he could not provide proof of ownership. He was detained under the Immigration Act and a case was opened at Emanguzi police station.
Later that day, BMA guards intercepted a white Toyota Hilux driven by a Mozambican man attempting to cross into Mozambique. Masiapato said the guards found that the VIN and engine numbers had been tampered with. A detailed check confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen in Lyttelton, he said.
WATCH | Hi-tech drones and cameras help intercept 1,000 illegal crossings into SA
