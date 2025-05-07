South Africa

Cops swoop on property linked to 'hijacking syndicate' in Cape Town

Homemade rifles, handguns, keys, radios, a surfboard and wheels were found

07 May 2025 - 17:01 By Kim Swartz
One of the homemade rifles seized by authorities.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town law enforcement and police clamped down on a suspected hijacking syndicate on Wednesday, recovering weapons and a stolen vehicle.

In a joint intelligence operation targeting a property in Town Two, Lingelethu West, several items were recovered during the raid, along with a vehicle stolen in Muizenberg last year. 

Safety and security MMC JP Smith said three homemade rifles were confiscated, along with homemade handguns, vehicle keys, hand-held radios, a surfboard and wheels. 

While the property was found unoccupied at the time of the search, investigations continue. During the operation officers arrested a male who was found with the engine of a vehicle hijacked in Khayelitsha several years ago,” said Smith. “The engine of the Toyota Quantum was found inside his home and he was arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property.” 

Members arrested another suspect in connection with murder. The operation was conducted against the backdrop of multiple hijacking incidents in places such as Lingelethu West, Makhaza, Harare, Khayelitsha and Mfuleni.

“Over the past financial year, the city has recorded a marked increase in the hijackings of municipal vehicles. In the period July 2024 to April 2025, 113 city vehicles have been hijacked, which increased from 57 vehicles in the previous financial year,” said Smith. 

“Of the 133 vehicles hijacked in recent months, the city has been able to recover 42. The statistics show the urban waste and the water and sanitation directorates are most affected and in most of these incidents city officials are held at gunpoint.” 

TimesLIVE

