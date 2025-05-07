South Africa

Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns bomb threat against Cape Town mosque

No arrests have been made in connection with May 4 incident

07 May 2025 - 13:02 By Kim Swartz
Cape Town Central police registered an intimidation case for investigation after an incident on Sunday in which a message was sent via cellphone about a bomb threat. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lerdwattanaruk

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Wednesday his office had been in contact with the police to investigate a case of intimidation related to a bomb threat message received via cellphone against the Al-Azhar Mosque in District Six. 

I condemn the sinister motives behind this threatening message. Cape Town is a city of peace-loving people, where differences of faith and opinion are expressed loudly and fully, but always peacefully,” said Hill-Lewis. 

“Our city has a long and proud history of being a safe city for people of all religions to live [in] and express their faith and traditions. For generations, Capetonians of every faith and creed have lived side-by-side and always show kindness, unity and generosity towards one another. Let us all commit to protecting and defending the best of that history.”

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the incident occurred on May 4 and no arrests had been made. 

MMC for safety and security JP Smith said the city was supporting the investigation at the request of the police, which includes its safety and security investigative unit (SSIU). 

“I have further referred this incident to disaster risk management (DRM) and the SSIU in terms of our joint safer places of worship project,” said Smith. 

Hill-Lewis added this was the second such incident, after an explosive device was thrown over the front wall of the Jewish Community Centre on Hatfield Street in the CBD in December 2024. 

“We call on the police to prioritise these investigations to ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” he said.

TimesLIVE

