South Africa

PhD research humanises domestic work and redefines its societal value

'Witnessing awakening, for domestic workers and employers, is powerful,' says UKZN graduate Thobeka Ntini-Makununika

07 May 2025 - 11:13
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Thobeka Ntini-Makununika graduated with a PhD from the University of KwaZulu-Natal this week.
Image: Supplied via UKZN
Image: Supplied via UKZN

Power in domestic work isn’t only about race, new research suggests.

The study, Unravelling the Dynamics of Power in the Employer-Domestic Worker Relations in Contemporary South Africa, KwaZulu-Natal: Praxis-Oriented Research, found it’s about social status, class and internalised oppression.

“Several domestic workers said their worst experiences were with black employers,” said Dr Thobeka Ntini-Makununika, who graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. Her PhD study researched the power relations between employers and domestic workers in SA, a dynamic that continues to be deeply shaped by colonial, patriarchal and racialised histories.

The hands that clean our homes and raise our children should be valued as much as those that govern boardrooms.
Dr Thobeka Ntini-Makununika

Ntini-Makununika offered an example. “Some employers clearly stated for themselves ‘I start work at 7.30am and finish at 4pm’, but were vague or dismissive when asked about their workers’ hours. It signalled a devaluation of their employees’ time,” she said.

Domestic workers often branded themselves as powerless, internalising marginalisation.

“However, through dialogue, many began recognising their agency, from subtle boundary-setting to overt acts of defiance. Employers, too, revealed moments of vulnerability and moved towards mutual understanding. The binary of 'powerful employer' versus 'powerless worker' started to unravel,” she said.

Her research also comes from a place of lived experience.

“I was raised by black African women who survived through domestic work. For seven years, from 13 years old, I worked part-time for white families and in holiday resorts. I experienced first-hand the quiet suffering, the layered dignity and the complex dependencies in the relationships,” she said.

Through her research, Ntini-Makununika aimed to humanise domestic work, redefine its societal value and inspire reflection and action.

“It’s a call to reconsider whose labour we honour, whose voices we centre and what justice truly looks like.

Dr Thobeka Ntini-Makununika's PhD study researched the power relations between employers and domestic workers.
Image: Supplied via UKZN
Image: Supplied via UKZN

“We need a shift in values. Grounding policy and practice in ubuntu can help affirm the humanity and dignity of domestic workers.

“Until we value the hands that clean our homes and raise our children as much as those that govern boardrooms, we will never dismantle the inequality woven into the fabric of our daily lives. Domestic work is work. Let us ensure it is decent work.”

Ntini-Makununika believes her doctoral journey was a personal act of healing and a powerful scholarly contribution.

“I wasn’t writing only for academic study. I was writing for the daughters of domestic workers who may one day read my work.”

Field work took an emotional toll on her.

“Listening to stories of unpaid dismissals and racial microaggressions was hard. Sometimes I had to pause and process my own memories. But witnessing moments of awakening, for workers and employers, was powerful.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

A pianist, a priest and a maths whizz walk onto the graduation stage

A cohort of 8,116 students will take to the UKZN stage to receive their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees across 14 ceremonies.
News
1 day ago

Cleaning the nation, yet struggling to eat: domestic workers buckle under rising costs

More than four in 10 domestic workers in South Africa still earn below the national minimum wage despite modest improvements in earnings over the ...
News
1 week ago

Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities and 46% for TVET colleges

The department of higher education & training has raised the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances in response to the increasing ...
News
2 months ago

Minister applauds UKZN fee initiatives while calling for better gender equity

The department of higher education & training has given the nod to the University of KwaZulu-Natal for its concessions on student fees and called for ...
News
2 months ago

Powerhouse PhD graduate shines through personal setbacks

While doing her doctorate she invented a renewable and novel solar energy device
News
7 months ago
