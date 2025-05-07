South Africa

SA business activity stabilises as PMI hits neutral mark

07 May 2025 - 07:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An economist said volatility in the rand, specially during the first half of April, made its mark on prices. File photo.
An economist said volatility in the rand, specially during the first half of April, made its mark on prices. File photo.
Image: Reuters

The private sector showed signs of stabilisation in April, emerging from a four-month downturn as sales picked up slightly and supply chains strengthened, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.0 in April, up from 48.3 in March. A PMI reading above 50 indicates growth, while below 50 points to a contraction.

This marks the first time since November 2024 that the index has reached the neutral mark, signalling a mild recovery in business conditions.

New orders, output and employment all moved into growth territory, albeit at a modest pace. New orders increased for the first time in five months, driven by larger client orders and successful marketing campaigns, though economic uncertainty continued to weigh on customer spending.

Supply chains improved notably, with suppliers' delivery times shortening for the first time since June 2023, aided by eased port congestion at Durban. This led to a modest rise in purchasing activity, the first in four months, as firms sought to replenish their inventories.

However, input price pressures intensified sharply, reaching an eight-month high, largely due to a weakening rand against the US dollar.

"Volatility in the rand, specially during the first half of April, made its mark on prices," said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Owen said despite the better trends in activity, optimism for the year ahead dipped, with firms expressing concerns over domestic and international politics.

READ MORE:

Mashatile wants ‘war rooms’ to boost economic transformation

Transformation and economic justice require a willingness to challenge the status quo, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said on Monday.
Politics
1 day ago

Durban business confidence dips as global and domestic issues weigh, report shows

While confidence levels dropped, the mood remains positive, indicating the efficacy of the interventions to rehabilitate the city
News
1 week ago

SA investors face global growth storm clouds after choppy politics

Investors have flocked to South Africa's domestic bond markets, betting the country can stay the course on reforms despite political fractures, but ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Grassy Park pensioner wins R13m in lottery draw South Africa
  2. These were South Africa's top-selling cars as market booms in April news
  3. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  4. ConCourt victory for South Africans who acquired second citizenship South Africa
  5. Another decrease in fuel prices this month news

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone vs South Africa - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | GLOBAL CINEMA EVENT FROM MAY ...