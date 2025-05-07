South Africa

School meals issues resolved as payments finalised, says KZN education department

07 May 2025 - 11:49 By Lwazi Hlangu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The outstanding payment issues with school nutrition suppliers in KwaZulu-Natal have been resolved. File image
The outstanding payment issues with school nutrition suppliers in KwaZulu-Natal have been resolved. File image
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has resolved outstanding payment issues with school nutrition suppliers.

The department came under fire this week when it emerged that thousands of pupils were at risk of going hungry because service providers for the National Schools Nutrition Programme (NSNP) had not received their payments for April and May.

Service providers staged a sit-in at the department offices in Pietermaritzburg on Monday protesting against the nonpayment.

The department responded by acknowledging payments to 22% of the suppliers had been delayed due to technical issues associated with a new payment system.

“By April 24 78% of the payments were successfully processed. Subsequent attempts to finalise the remaining payments on April 25 and May 2 were unsuccessful due to technical difficulties linked to the implementation of a new financial system, Basic Accounting System (BAS) version 6, which is an upgrade from the previous BAS version 5. The National Treasury’s IT team is working to resolve the system failures,” provincial spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said at the time.

A new payment run was scheduled for Monday which would see the unpaid service providers receive their payments on Thursday.

Mahlambi said on Wednesday the payment run was successful and the service providers can expect their payments to reflect on Friday.

“The department has full records of unpaid service providers. These lists have been shared with district offices to ensure affected service providers are kept informed and no further disruptions occur in the provision of meals to learners.”

The department’s well-documented financial woes have been largely attributed to overspending on staff compensation which makes up 82% of its budget allocation. That has limited its ability to fund other services and infrastructure projects.

Parties in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature have also expressed concern about the situation, noting it was happening not long after reports that some grade R teachers had not been paid on time and the department had been flagged in the National Assembly for financial noncompliance under section 18 of the Public Finance Management Act which allows for direct national intervention.

The EFF called for the intervention of provincial Treasury whereas the DA, partners in the government of provincial unity, said it would support the triggering of section 18, including placing the department under administration, if corrective measures are not implemented immediately.

However, head of department Nkosinathi Ngcobo denied there were any links between the issue of unpaid NSNP suppliers and the department's financial difficulties.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by our service providers and assure them the department is doing everything possible to resolve the technical glitches affecting payment processes,” he said.

“The problem has nothing to do with the financial difficulties of the department, for the NSNP is paid from the grant allocation. We remain committed to transparency, timely communication and the uninterrupted provision of meals to our learners in KZN.

“We thank stakeholders for their patience and co-operation as we work to stabilise the system and maintain the integrity of the NSNP.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Big budget but pupils get slim pickings

Gauteng's R9bn school nutrition programme menu includes canned chicken livers and golf ball-size apples
News
2 weeks ago

Court dismisses firm's bid to halt awarding of school food tender

The Umnothowethu Trading Enterprises' (UTE's) bid to stop the Gauteng department of education from awarding the school food nutrition tender to ...
News
1 month ago

Many struggling with high cost of food

Sarah Makgato says she spends up to R1,700 on groceries. This is nearly double what she was paying for the same items in 2020.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Grassy Park pensioner wins R13m in lottery draw South Africa
  2. ConCourt victory for South Africans who acquired second citizenship South Africa
  3. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  4. These were South Africa's top-selling cars as market booms in April news
  5. Absa chair Sello Moloko expected to step down South Africa

Latest Videos

Explosions seen in Sudanese city of Port Sudan, witness says | REUTERS
LIVE | Vatican feed via Reuters - Natural sound