South Africa

Suspect in missing journalist case drives family taxi: relative

‘The man even helped me search for my parents’

07 May 2025 - 09:58 By Thulani Mbele
Sibusiso Ndlovu's son Treasure Mdhluli said it came as a shock that Samuel Mogongwe, 41, who appeared at KwaMhlanga magistrate's court this week, is someone they knew and trusted.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The family of missing journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner were shocked to find out one of the suspects linked to their disappearance is someone known to them.

Ndlovu's son Treasure Mdhluli said it came as a shock that Samuel Mogongwe, 41, who appeared at KwaMhlanga magistrate's court this week, is someone they knew and trusted.

“He is someone we know very well. He drives one of our taxis in KwaMhlanga. He was driving me around as we were trying to figure out what happened to my parents. He was someone who was very concerned about their disappearance. I didn't suspect he had anything to do with their disappearance.

“My parents' house was burgled and ransacked after they went missing. When I found him with my mother's identity document and car papers, I had questions, but did not suspect him of anything. He told me my mother was selling him the car,” said Mdhluli.

Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli have been missing since February.

When I found him with my mother's identity document and car papers, I had questions, but did not suspect him of anything. He told me my mother was selling him the car
Treasure Mdhluli

According to Mdhluli, the family were called to the KwaMhlanga police station on Tuesday to identify some of the couple's stolen property such as furniture, car parts and a car radio. 

According to police, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, with Mogongwe believed to have been the last person to be seen with the couple. One suspect, who is 17 years old, appeared in a closed court.

“The second, third and fourth suspects were found with vehicle parts believed to be from the car of the missing journalist. One of those arrested is said to be a mechanic who builds and fixes cars in KwaMhlanga,” national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said at the weekend.

Police seized a VW Golf found in possession of the suspects.

Dressed in a brown jacket, Mogongwe appeared in court with a bruised face and a swollen left eye. He told the court he had been assaulted by police officers. Asked if he understood the charges against him, he told the court he understood the charges but he was innocent and does not know anything about the case.

The state opposed bail and the case was postponed to May 7.

Deputy police minister Dr Polly Boshielo, will together with national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola meet the families of Ndlovu and Mdhluli on Wednesday. Deputy national police commissioner of crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya will also be part of the briefing. The delegation will thereafter attend court proceedings.

