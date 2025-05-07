Tshwane restores electricity at Weskoppies Hospital after commitment to settle debt

The city of Tshwane has restored electricity at Weskoppies Hospital after the department of health committed to settling a R1.2m debt in overdue electricity charges.
On Monday, the city cut off electricity supply due to the outstanding debt, sparking a backlash from the public.
The department of health clarified payment processing was under way, but delays occurred due to the transition to the new financial year.
“The hospital normally makes additional payments to ensure continuous electricity supply, but this time it could not do so,” said health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
“The owed amount is being processed for payment. Yesterday [Monday] the department processed R3.8m to the city [for] other facilities in Tshwane. The money was scheduled for payment [for Monday] as part of the payment run to service providers.”
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya confirmed the city would proceed with reconnecting power.
The health department confirmed power was restored at the hospital on Tuesday after the agreement with the city.
Moya said the city had previously agreed not to disconnect services but had to act due to nonpayment.
“The city did not act without due process,” Moya said.
“In good faith, we previously agreed not to proceed with disconnection, recognising the department of health's financial year-end in March and accepting their assurance payment would be made in early April. Despite many follow-ups, no payment was received, leaving the city with no alternative but to act.”
The decision to disconnect electricity at the hospital was met with criticism, with many accusing the city of being insensitive to the potential impact on patients. Moya said the decision was not taken lightly.
“We are sensitive to the critical role hospitals play and deeply respect the work of healthcare professionals, and the duty of care owed to the most vulnerable in our society. However, the city has a responsibility to apply its credit control measures fairly and consistently across all customers, including government departments.”
She assured residents the hospital's backup power system had been functioning during the disconnection, ensuring patient care was not severely impacted.
“I would not have allowed the disconnection if it would have left the facility without power and the subsequent impact on patient care.”
Government departments owe the city more than R1.6bn. Moya emphasised the importance of recovering the funds to deliver quality services and restore Tshwane's financial health.
She said it's the city's responsibility to apply credit control measures fairly and consistently across all customers, including government departments.
“It is only fair credit control measures are applied consistently, and all customers are treated equally. This approach strengthens the city's finances and protects the integrity of our service delivery systems.”
Tshwane restores electricity at Weskoppies Hospital after commitment to settle debt
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
