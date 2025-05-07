WARNING: This story may be upsetting to some viewers/listeners.
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing investigating sexual harassment allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge resumes on Wednesday with the cross-examination of forensic and legal linguist Dr Zakeera Docrat.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for judge president Mbenenge
Courtesy of SABC News. WARNING: This story may be upsetting to some viewers/listeners.
WARNING: This story may be upsetting to some viewers/listeners.
TimesLIVE
