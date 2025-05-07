South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for judge president Mbenenge

07 May 2025 - 11:15 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News. WARNING: This story may be upsetting to some viewers/listeners.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing investigating sexual harassment allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge resumes on Wednesday with the cross-examination of forensic and legal linguist Dr Zakeera Docrat.

Mengo was trying to ‘laugh it off’ with ROFL emojis to judge Mbenenge, says expert

Expert witness says context is all-important when looking at the meaning of emojis
7 hours ago

Forensic expert says ‘impossible’ to tell by phone analysis whether Mbenenge sent pornographic pictures to Mengo

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating sexual harassment claims against Eastern Cape judge president resumed on Monday
1 day ago

POLL | Would it be fair to be judged on text message emojis in court?

What is your take on emojis being used as evidence in court?
1 month ago

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is

Lungiswa Ngaphi, the woman who has captured the nation's imagination through her linguistic prowess in the sexual harassment inquiry involving a ...
3 months ago

‘At his advanced age, it wasn't my responsibility to tell Mbenenge what is right and wrong’: Andiswa Mengo

Judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo told the panel presiding over the hearing into sexual misconduct allegations against Eastern Cape judge president ...
3 months ago

Complainant in sexual harassment case against judge Mbenenge tells of threats, missing data

Mengo said she feared for her safety after receiving a call in January 2023 threatening her and telling her to drop charges against the judge ...
3 months ago
