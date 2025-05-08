South Africa

Action Society angered by internal inquiry clearing VIP cops

08 May 2025 - 14:03
A screenshot of the video of members of the VIP protection unit assaulting motorists on the N1.
Image: Twitter Screenshot

Civil rights watchdog Action Society wants a review of the police's internal accountability processes after eight VIP protection unit officers were cleared of wrongdoing in a disciplinary hearing concluded earlier this week.

The officers, filmed in an altercation with civilians on the N1 highway in July 2023, were members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protection detail. 

Ulrich Roux, legal representative for three of the civilians, told CapeTalk his clients are disappointed with the outcome but have not been deterred from pursuing criminal and civil charges.

“The onus of proof is completely different in a criminal matter as well as in civil litigation in the high court,” he said.

Lesiba Thobakgale, spokesperson for the SA Police Union which represented the officers in the internal process, told radio presenter Lester Kiewit they were subjected to the correct disciplinary process, and the chairperson acquitted them after hearing all the information. He said it would be unfair for public pressure to determine the outcome of internal processes.

Shooting incident involving Paul Mashatile's convoy

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed a shooting incident involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile's convoy, but assured the nation the ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Action Society spokesperson Juanita du Preez called for a “full and transparent review” of the police inquiry.

She said she was concerned the ruling could “send a dangerous message to both the public and the police: that state-sponsored brutality will be tolerated and even protected behind closed doors.”

She also feared the decision could “alienate the public from law enforcement”.

DA MP Ian Cameron, chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on police and a former director of community safety at Action Society, condemned the outcome on social media platform X.

He said he would write to police minister Senzo Mchunu to seek clarity on why the officers were cleared.

The officers are facing a criminal trial on 12 charges, including assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property, reckless and negligent driving, obstruction of justice and pointing of a firearm. They are out on R10,000 bail each. The case is due to return to court on June 10.

TimesLIVE

