South Africa

AKA murder: court delay as defence lawyer is unavailable

08 May 2025 - 10:45 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande are on trial in connection with the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. File image
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande are on trial in connection with the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. File image
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The pretrial conference for the five men linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane has been put on ice for now at the Durban high court.

Senior prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba requested the postponement as defence advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa is in Eswatini.

The court heard Mlotshwa would now represent all five accused.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, arrested in February last year in connection with the murders, again appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

In February the five were served with high-court indictments.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023.

The five face charges including murder, attempted murder, possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition.

Presiding judge Jacqueline Henriques adjourned the matter to June 12.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

It's off to high court for five accused in AKA murder, two years later

Five men linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been served with high court ...
News
2 months ago

LISTEN | AKA murder suspects denied bail

The two men accused of murdering celebrated rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were on Wednesday denied bail by the ...
News
3 months ago

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes shares heartfelt message on grief and forgiveness

'In the midst of grief, I have learnt that grace is not just for others.'
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Why Eswatini won't extradite AKA and Tibz murder suspects

The Eswatini-based brothers accused of killing rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane will be able to appeal the order for ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ConCourt victory for South Africans who acquired second citizenship South Africa
  2. Absa chair Sello Moloko expected to step down South Africa
  3. Boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend at Pick n Pay abandons bail South Africa
  4. PhD research humanises domestic work and redefines its societal value South Africa
  5. Another decrease in fuel prices this month news

Latest Videos

LIVE: Russia’s Putin hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kremlin ahead of ...
Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 08 May 2025