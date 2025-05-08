E-bike, toy recalls announced by Consumer Commission

Santa Cruz Heckler 9 e-bikes and the tissue box toy sold with the Fisher-Price 3-in-1 SnugaPuppy activity centres are under recall, the National Consumer Commission says.
“Mattel South Africa notified the NCC that they are recalling the tissue box toy due to a defective component cover coming apart, making the internal support brackets (small parts) accessible. The detachable tissue box toy can come apart, exposing the support brackets. This poses a choking hazard to young children,” commission spokesperson Phetho Ntaba said.
The product was made available for sale nationally from 2023 to 2025 at these suppliers: Amazon, Lilliput Novelties, OneDayOnly, Loot, Takealot, Toy Kingdom and Toys R Us.
The tissue box toy is on the table's underside, near the Fisher-Price logo. It is white with red decorations and has “tissues” made of sensory cloth. On one side, it has a black and white wiggly striped pattern and on the other, a yellow/green pattern with raised spots.
“Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled tissue box toy, remove it from the activity centre, and keep it away from young children. Additionally, consumers should contact Fisher-Price to return the tissue toy box in exchange for a refund for the toy only,” Ntaba said.
A recall of the lithium-ion batteries of the Santa Cruz Heckler 9 e-bikes has also been issued.
“The interchangeable 720w lithium-ion battery resides inside a black case under the frame.
“According to the supplier, their investigation and testing revealed that a small number of batteries supplied to certain Heckler e-bikes may be at an increased risk of an electrical short circuit. In such cases, this may pose a fire hazard, resulting in a risk of injury or property damage.”
The affected Santa Cruz Heckler 9 e-bikes were made available from February 2022 to April 2025 and were sold nationally.
People are urged to stop using the e-bikes immediately and disconnect the battery from the Heckler 9 e-bike and charger.
Consumers can check whether their battery is affected by visiting the company recall page. If affected, they can register to receive a replacement battery at no cost.
