Excitement builds for Soweto derby as Durban prepares fan parks

The recent restoration of Durban's Albert Park has resulted in it being chosen as one of two public viewing areas for this weekend’s Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. The other viewing area is the beachfront.

The highly anticipated match has been marred by off-field controversy stemming from the complications with the ticket purchasing system. There have been reports of fans without tickets threatening to force entry into the stadium.

However, the city has urged fans to rather enjoy the game at its free fan parks at the beachfront and in Albert Park.

“The two fan parks, which will open at noon, are set to bring unmatched atmosphere, action and an electrifying mood to the Soweto derby,” said Dr Muzi Mazibuko, eThekwini’s director for community and emergency services. He promised that both fan parks would have “tight security, entertainment and family friendly activities”.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda reiterated that adequate measures were in place to guarantee spectator safety.

“Police in KwaZulu-Natal have put in sufficient security measures to ensure a safe and secured Nedbank Cup final match. Various police units will be deployed at identified areas to ensure safety of spectators pre, during and post-match.”

While the cleanup of Albert Park is a positive development, worries persist that the displaced homeless individuals will cause problems in other areas without a comprehensive plan to address their needs.

The historic green space on the southern edge of the CBD had degenerated into a crime den and a hub for drug use after years of neglect saw it being invaded by homeless people.

Efforts to clean up the area, in ward 32, first became apparent in October 2024 when more than 200 homeless people were removed but returned just a week later.

In February, another operation resulted in the removal of almost 400 homeless individuals, a move lauded by community members and business alike.

After another cleanup operation in April to restore and encourage businesses in the vicinity around the park, ward 32 councillor Protas Mngonyama said plans for the park, including fencing and enhanced security, are being implemented.

Despite all those developments, the DA believes that those efforts have not resolved the issue of homelessness in eThekwini but merely shifted it to other communities.

“While Albert Park has been restored, the surrounding wards are now bearing the brunt of poor planning and lack of foresight. The DA acknowledges the need to maintain public spaces and ensure the safety and cleanliness of our city, but this cannot come at the cost of simply shifting the problem from one area to another,” said Fran Kristopher, ward 33 councillor.

Kristopher said there have been many reports indicating that large numbers of the displaced population have settled in places like Williams Road and Renaissance Park in her ward.

“These areas are now under immense pressure, with growing concerns about public health, safety, and the increasing presence of criminal elements that hide among homeless people.”

Kristopher said she has since reached out to Martin Xaba, the head of Safer Cities, to inquire about the municipality’s strategy for addressing homelessness.

“The ongoing humanitarian crisis stemming from the displacement of homeless individuals across the municipality is concerning.

“This situation lays bare the eThekwini municipality’s failure to provide a sustainable, humane, and co-ordinated response to homelessness. The city must acknowledge that homelessness is not a policing issue, it is a social crisis.

“We cannot allow one part of the city to be sanitised while others are neglected and overburdened. Ratepayers, businesses and, most importantly, the vulnerable people affected by this crisis deserve better.”

TimesLIVE