FlySafair’s 11th birthday celebrations draw 1.4m customers to its website

Low-cost carrier FlySafair hosted its popular mega sale on Wednesday in celebration of its 11th year of operations, where eager punters from far and wide awaited their chance to pick up one of the 50,000 R11 tickets on offer.
“The website welcomed over 1.4-million customers, and the excitement shared online kept us smiling throughout the day. I’m once again bowled over by the support of our customers during this year’s sale,” said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.
FlySafair said this year, the waiting room hosted 1.484-million people throughout the day. This was down from last year’s figure of 1.713-million. Between 9am and 11am, traffic peaked at 1.4-million people in the waiting room at once.
At 4.12pm, the last R11 ticket was purchased, ending the birthday mega sale.
“The festivities did not end there, as the 30% off sale continued until midnight.”
FlySafair said the birthday sale saw R11 seats sold across FlySafair’s domestic network with travel dates up to November 30 this year.
Flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town are the most popular each year, with 24% of tickets allocated to this route. This is followed by Johannesburg/Durban, Durban/Johannesburg, Lanseria/Cape Town and Cape Town/Durban.
The airline said mobile devices proved to be the device of choice for customers looking for sale tickets, with about 70% of website traffic coming from smartphones and tablets. The balance of the traffic came from desktop browsers.
The few who picked up R11 tickets were invited to try their luck once again for a chance to win an inclusive seven-night stay at Canonnier Beachcomber Golf Resort and Spa in Mauritius, valued at R60,000. It said by sharing their successful purchase on X, passengers were entered into the lucky draw, with the winner to be drawn later on Thursday and announced on FlySafair’s social media channels.
“Since we ran our first birthday sale in 2015, we have sold 315,000 tickets between R1 and R11.”
TimesLIVE
FlySafair’s 11th birthday celebrations draw 1.4m customers to its website
Image: Supplied
Low-cost carrier FlySafair hosted its popular mega sale on Wednesday in celebration of its 11th year of operations, where eager punters from far and wide awaited their chance to pick up one of the 50,000 R11 tickets on offer.
“The website welcomed over 1.4-million customers, and the excitement shared online kept us smiling throughout the day. I’m once again bowled over by the support of our customers during this year’s sale,” said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.
FlySafair said this year, the waiting room hosted 1.484-million people throughout the day. This was down from last year’s figure of 1.713-million. Between 9am and 11am, traffic peaked at 1.4-million people in the waiting room at once.
At 4.12pm, the last R11 ticket was purchased, ending the birthday mega sale.
“The festivities did not end there, as the 30% off sale continued until midnight.”
FlySafair said the birthday sale saw R11 seats sold across FlySafair’s domestic network with travel dates up to November 30 this year.
Flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town are the most popular each year, with 24% of tickets allocated to this route. This is followed by Johannesburg/Durban, Durban/Johannesburg, Lanseria/Cape Town and Cape Town/Durban.
The airline said mobile devices proved to be the device of choice for customers looking for sale tickets, with about 70% of website traffic coming from smartphones and tablets. The balance of the traffic came from desktop browsers.
The few who picked up R11 tickets were invited to try their luck once again for a chance to win an inclusive seven-night stay at Canonnier Beachcomber Golf Resort and Spa in Mauritius, valued at R60,000. It said by sharing their successful purchase on X, passengers were entered into the lucky draw, with the winner to be drawn later on Thursday and announced on FlySafair’s social media channels.
“Since we ran our first birthday sale in 2015, we have sold 315,000 tickets between R1 and R11.”
TimesLIVE
Pilots and airlines carry brunt of crucial failures by ATNS
Check-in glitch resolved at SA airports after weekend delays
Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos