IN PICS | Const Senoge remembered for smile and bubbly character

'You brought laughter, your smile brought light, you will remain in our hearts'
The parents of Const Boipelo Senoge, one of three police officers who were found dead in the Hennops River, have bid their final farewell, quoting Psalm 91:1 to honour their daughter’s memory.
“You were the light in our lives. You brought laughter, your smile brought light. You will always remain in our hearts. Go and fly like an eagle, may the heavenly angels be with you at the feet of the Lord,” said her parents in a letter.
On Thursday, Senoge’s family, friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate her life, remembering her for her light smile and bubbly character.
Senoge is one of three constables whose bodies were retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion last week after they went missing while travelling to Limpopo for their deployment. They were last seen on April 23 at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1.
Born on May 4 2000, Senoge was the third born to Seleke and Jane Senoge.
According to her obituary, she attended Karabelo Primary School until grade 7. Then she continued to grade 12 at Puseletso High School. She then attended Glenn College to focus on agriculture, later opting to study online at Unisa while employed at Bisistro for two years before becoming a member of the SAPS in 2023.
Senoge was based at the Park Road police station in Bloemfontein.
She leaves behind her mother, father, two sisters, a nephew and two nieces.
A neighbour, Ditebogo Maema, who has known her whole life, described her as a bubbly person.
“I played with her. We have had our moments of laughter and silly fights. Boipelo loved to laugh — when people say she was very bubbly, I agree, she had a beautiful, infectious smile. I cannot think of any moment where she was involved in a fight or in trouble — there is no moment she caused trouble,” she said.
Maema said she would miss her smile.
“She fought for her life — when you look at her journey, she fought to get where she became a constable. We are only left with beautiful moments of her life. We are here to close the book — allow yourselves to grieve so that you can find healing,” she said.
Senoge’s friend, Ofentse Monageng, remembered how she would always have stories to tell.
“One thing I loved about her was her smile, she had the most beautiful smile.
“I have cried a lot — you have hurt me. Your presence in my life was a gift and though you are no longer with me physically, your memory and legacy stays and lives on in my heart. I am trying to come to terms with the fact that you are gone but I take comfort in the memories we shared,” said Monageng.
He said Senoge looked up to her parents and admired their long marriage.
A Senoge family representative said they had lost other members of the family over the years.
“We want her to rest in peace and we will wait to hear from the police about what happened,” the family representative said.
Minister of police Senzo Mchunu, giving the eulogy, said the constables died in a tragic and unfortunate accident.
“Investigations are still under way and we eagerly await the comprehensive report from the vehicle accident unit of the SAPS. These three members had not been in the service for long; just over two years. Constable Senoge was stationed at the Community Service Centre of Park Road Police Station. Constable Linda and Constable Buys were part of the Crime Intelligence Unit,” he said.
Mchunu said the officers were young, full of potential, and had so much more to give.
“After conversations with their immediate supervisors, who spoke fondly of them, these individuals were described as police officers who carried out their work with passion, dedication and enthusiasm. Furthermore, they were pursuing specialist roles within the SAPS, aligned with their skills and personalities, and this is a clear indication that they were destined for sterling policing careers, in aid of the communities they served. They leave behind grieving families, colleagues and the communities they served. But their impact will forever be remembered,” he said.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola expressed his sadness, saying, “It is deeply saddening and painful to refer to her in the past tense, for we were still expecting so much from her and, I am sure, so did her family and friends.
“Our expectations were cut short. Death has robbed us of an energetic and bubbly young soul. Hers was a life short-lived but we hang on to memories because memories heal a broken heart.
“Death be not proud. The fact that her coffin is draped with the national flag is the highest honour bestowed upon any individual in this country.”
Masemola urged the Senoge family to be proud.
“With unwavering dedication, Constable Senoge wore her badge not for glory, but out of commitment to justice, safety and service. Her legacy is not only in the uniform she wore but in the countless lives she touched, the people she protected and the example she set,” he said.
Linda will be laid to rest on Friday at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Bochabela and Buys on Saturday at the Grassland Hall Cemetery in Thaba Nchu.
