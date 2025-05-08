South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal cops arrest thousands, recover 313 firearms in crime blitz

156 suspects arrested for murder, 140 for attempted murder

08 May 2025 - 18:33 By Mfundo Mkhize
Police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested 3,336 suspects for contact crimes in April, with 1,540 of them being held for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested 13,579 suspects in April and recovered 313 firearms.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said 25 of the firearms were rifles and that 3,806 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

“These arrests are a culmination of hard work by police officers who worked day and night in pursuing individuals who are in conflict with the law,” said Netshiunda.

He said 3,336 suspects were arrested for contact crimes, with 1,540 of them having been arrested for cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. At least 194 suspects were arrested for robbery, while a further 178 were brought in for rape.

“The arrest of 34 suspects for sexual assault in just 30 days strongly signals the intent in dealing decisively with those who continue to violate vulnerable groups in our society such as women and children,” said Netshiunda.

He said 156 suspects were arrested for murder while a further 140 were held for attempted murder.

Netshiunda said in their efforts to curb the scourge of drug-related crimes, police in the province arrested 1,863 suspects for possession of, and dealing in, drugs.

He said 61 people were arrested on suspicion of stock theft.

Operations continue.

